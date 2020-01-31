Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Apostolic Church of Christ,
2809 Maple Street
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethel Apostolic Church of Christ
2809 Maple Street
1991 - 2020
Veronica Dixon Obituary
Dixon, Veronica
1991 - 2020
Veronica Dixon, age 28. Sunrise August 11, 1991 and Sunset January 27, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bethel Apostolic Church of Christ, 2809 Maple Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DIXON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020
