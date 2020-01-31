|
|
Dixon, Veronica
1991 - 2020
Veronica Dixon, age 28. Sunrise August 11, 1991 and Sunset January 27, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bethel Apostolic Church of Christ, 2809 Maple Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DIXON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020