McNeal, Veronica
1947 - 2019
Veronica McNeal, 72, of Circleville, passed away on July 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Gale McNeal; daughter, Vicki (Jarrett) Jumper; stepchildren, Ivan McNeal, Kenny (Patti) McNeal, Vanessa (Matthew) Coppes; numerous grand and great grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Huffines; and by sister, Ann. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019