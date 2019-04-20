|
|
Seals, Veronica
1956 - 2019
Veronica Antoinette Seals, age 62. Sunrise August 1,1956 and Sunset April 18, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SEALS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019