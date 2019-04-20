Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Seals


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica Seals Obituary
Seals, Veronica
1956 - 2019
Veronica Antoinette Seals, age 62. Sunrise August 1,1956 and Sunset April 18, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SEALS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now