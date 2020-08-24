Valentino, Veronica "Vera" (Masdea)

1931 - 2020

Veronica "Vera" Valentino, age 89, of Upper Arlington, passed from this life to her eternal home in heaven Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lynch, Kentucky, February 16, 1931 to the late Theodore and Anna Masdea, who immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1913. Preceded in death by her husband James. Survived by her six children, Joe (Peggy), Nina Kabealo, Maria (Van) Lombardo, Tino, Ronni, Nikki (Tod) Richards; 22 beloved grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruno and John Masdea; sister, Nicky Eramo; and many nieces and nephews. Vera graduated from West High School in 1949. Prior to marriage she worked for the Pure Oil Company keeping books. She was a fabulous cook and skilled at baking cakes and cookies. She loved others through her gift of cooking. She never denied anyone a seat at her table. She made the best spaghetti sauce and her weekly spaghetti dinner on Sunday afternoons fed a number too great to count. She gave countless trays of cookies to friends, neighbors and those in need. For many years she ran a successful business making birthday and wedding cakes from her home. She was a long time member of Saint Andrew Catholic Church where she loved to serve. As a member of the Women's club, she sat on the board as secretary and treasurer for many years. She successfully organized the bake sale for the church bazaar. She started the buckeye and pie workshop in her home which grew to be a successful money maker for the Women's Club. She sang in the choir, headed the altar guild for cleaning the church, taking care of the candles, and the chancel. She found joy in doing for others while always being available to her large family. Most importantly, she was a devoted, faithful, and loving wife, beloved mother, and grandmother. She gave selflessly throughout her life and left a lasting legacy of love and faith to her family. Her pride and her joy. The family thanks and acknowledges consistent caregivers, Gifty and Julie. We are forever grateful to our sister Nikki who lovingly provided years of selfless care to our mother. Our mom lived out her faith and instilled in her children the importance of God and family. She taught us to love though her example. As her children, we were privileged to honor her with the love that she instilled in us by caring for her in the years after the passing of our dad. Although this deepens our sadness at her passing, we have precious memories having walked with her every step to the very end of her beautiful life. Friends and family may call Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 3-7pm, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road. Burial to follow, St Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute gifts in memory of Vera Valentino to the Veronica Valentino Fund at the Upper Arlington Community Foundation (please make checks payable to the Upper Arlington Community Foundation) at 3600 Tremont R., Upper Arlington, OH 43221. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store