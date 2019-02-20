Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Vertuis Kolikohn


Vertuis Kolikohn Obituary
Kolikohn, Vertuis
1933 - 2019
Vertuis Louise Kolikohn, age 86, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Preceded in death by husband of 32 years Nick Kolikohn, parents Russell and Mae Taylor. Survived by daughters, Vicki Gatterdam, Barbara Button, Judy (Kurt) Kolikohn Peterson; son, Mark (Nicole) Kolikohn; grandchildren, Nick (Ashley) Gatterdam, Richard Gatterdam, Michelle Button, Chase Kolikohn, Olivia Kolikohn, Abigail Peterson, Zachary Peterson; great grandchildren, Carter Gatterdam, Jackson, Gatterdam, Taylor Gatterdam, Tanner Gatterdam; sisters, Molly (John) Warner, Margaret (Mike) James, Carrie (Joe) Ruley; brothers, Chester (Sandy) Taylor, Russell Taylor; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Friday 1PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 11AM until time of service. Father Tyron Tomson officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor or The . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
