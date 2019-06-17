Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Vesta Moss Obituary
Moss, Vesta
1929 - 2019
Vesta M. Moss, 90, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 13, 1929 in Malvern, Arkansas to the late George and Mabel Carroll, Vesta was the proprietor of "Moss Fine Foods" restaurant for over four decades and a retiree from Columbus City Schools. Vesta is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John H. Moss Jr., daughter Marlene J. Bryant, siblings Glen Carroll, George Carroll Jr., Jerry Haymon, Charles Carroll and Joyce Hogan. Left to continue Vesta's legacy are her son, John C. (LaTina) Moss; daughters, Donnie M. Tyson and Sandra C. Moss of Columbus and Melva Moss of Cincinnati; sister, Maggie (Henry) Lock of Lansing, MI; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The MOSS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019
