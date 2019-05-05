Lynch, Vicci

Vicci Lynch, age 70 of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at St Ann's Hospital. Vicci was born in Okinawa, Japan on Nov 14, 1948 to the late John William Richardson Jr., DVM and Mildred Ann Rawlins. Vicci attended Brookhaven HS and graduated from Chillicothe HS in 1966. She was a fierce advocate of Animal rescue and welfare. In 1980 she received the Jefferson Award for her work with animals and in 1994 received the Will Rannells award for volunteerism. She was a past president of Citizens for Humane Action and served on the Board of Directors for the Capitol Area Humane Society. She foster homed hundreds of cats and dogs, and was active with Boxer Rescue. Vicci was preceded in death by her husband Dick Lynch, son J.R. Lynch, and her nephew Kyle Richardson. She is survived by her brother John W. (Meg) Richardson III, sister Debi Richardson, daughter in law Becky Lynch, beloved granddaughters Anna and Sara Lynch, devoted niece Katy Richardson and nephew Paul Richardson (her sidekick), cousins Nancy (Steve) Stewart and Jodi Stewart. Vicci's generosity and devotion will be sadly missed by family and special friends. Friends may call on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St Worthington where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicci's memory may be made to Cat Welfare, 741 Wetmore Road Cols OH 43214 or Last Chance Corral, 5350 Old St Rt 33, Athens, OH 45701. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019