Knowlton, Vicie
1931 - 2020
Vicie Elizabeth Knowlton, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born December 10, 1931, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Helen (Robinson) Boggs. She attended Huntington East High School in Huntington, West Virginia. Vicie retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company following which she worked several years for LAZ Parking. She is survived by her son, Edward Keith King and wife, Peggy of South Charleston, West Virginia; daughter, Jane Elizabeth Mikulec and husband, Ray of Mount Vernon, Ohio; and son, David Dale Knowlton of Columbus; grandchildren, Megan Young, Jeramey Knowlton, Kalia Stewart, Keigan Knowlton, Alaicia Knowlton, Joshua Mikulec, Sarah Mikulec, Elizabeth Welker; and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Vicie was an excellent cook, enjoyed crocheting, and was a very good artist. She often prepared posters and drawings for activities related to her employment with the telephone company. She loved vacationing with family at most any beach. Vicie was a Christian and attended the Grace Brethren Church of Columbus. She believed in the power of prayer and routinely lifted her family members and friends up to the Lord in prayer. Her love of God and family came through in her daily life. She was kindhearted, generous, sweet spirited, and was a blessing to all who knew her. A graveside service will be conducted on November 27, 2020, at 2pm by the Rev. Marvin Haught of the Brandon Baptist Church of Mount Vernon, Ohio, followed by burial at the Highland Memorial Gardens at South Point, Ohio. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.schoedinger.com