Figgins, Vicki
1946 - 2019
Vicki Lynn Figgins, age 72, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1946 to the late Clarence Jay and Helen (Meyers) Carson in Wheeling, WV. Vicki was an avid bowler and spent her free time visiting the library to find new books to read. She retired from the City of Zanesville as the Clerk of City Council. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, James Figgins. She also leave behind her children, Jason (MaryAnn) Figgins and Bryan (Rebecca) Figgins; grandchildren, Jayson, Cory, and Toryn Figgins; and brothers, Michael (Gloria) Carson and Charles (Tammy) Carson. Services will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019