Vicki Harvey
Harvey, Vicki
1954 - 2020
Vicki Harvey, age 66, loving wife, mother and grandmother, left this life suddenly on October, 12, 2020. She was born in Sandusky, OH on June 22, 1954 to Donald Earl and Betty Jane (Holler) Fosco. It was with dignity and elegance, she battled many health issues over the last five years of her life. She was a lady first and foremost. We will miss her heart, her hugs and her laugh. She always shared an unconditional love for family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Harvey; sons, Richard K. (Stacey) Harvey and Benjamin D. (Kimberly A.) Harvey; grandsons, Cameron and Ryan Harvey; sister, Cheryl Meseroll; brother, Michael Fosco; grandniece, Ashley (Philip) Bourizk and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd North, Pickerington, OH. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 7pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Vicki's Memory to American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center (cancer.osu.edu). Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
