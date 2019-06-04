|
|
Hill, Vicki K.
1946 - 2019
Vicki K. Hill, of Kenton, passed away just two days after her 73rd birthday on Sunday, June 2, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Vicki was born May 31, 1946 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Vicki worked for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio and at the Correctional Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Vicki loved her family and her faithful companions, Cotton and Candy. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur W. and Carol G. (Davis) Mullen, a sister Carol K. Mullen, granddaughter Kristen Hill, grandson Shawn Hill, best friend Joyce Madry. Survived by her children, Debbie K. (Trent) Gordon, Karen L. Tennant, Rick (Wendy) Hill; grandchildren, Christopher, Stacie (James), Summer, Jordan, Brittany, Nathan, Logan, Curtis, Caleb; and 9 great grandchildren. Vicki sought to find humor out of everyday events and she was known for making people laugh. Vicki will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, Ohio 43064, where Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM Saturday. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to view a complete obituary or share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019