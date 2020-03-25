|
|
Skinner, Vicki
1953 - 2020
Vicki L Skinner, 66, passed away on March 20, 2020 after extensive health battles. She was born in Vermillion, Ohio to Bette and Noah Skinner on May 15, 1953 where she lived until moving to Columbus, Ohio to be closer to love and care for her granddaughters. Vicki was a fighter. She was told that she would not be able to walk after long into her adult years, but she proved the doctor's wrong by walking until she was in her fifties. She loved her family, including her six sisters and two brothers, and remained close to dozens of friends for over 50 years. Her Christian faith was soon revealed to all her knew her and through her trust in God, she persevered. Vicki will always be loved and missed by her daughter and son-in-law of 23 years, Kimberly and Mark Derwent; and her beautiful granddaughters, Reese, age 14 and Morgan, age 12, Derwent. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Linda, brother Tommy and sister Barb. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast. Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service only will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermillion, Ohio at a later date. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020