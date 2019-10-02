Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Vicki Stair


1977 - 2019
Vicki Stair Obituary
Stair, Vicki
1977 - 2019
Vicki Michelle Stair, age 42, of Columbus, OH, passed away September 27, 2019. She was born May 8, 1977 in Marietta, OH to the late Ernest and Alta Burge. Vicki adored her animals and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Scott Stair; sister, April Smitley; brother, Larry Holshu Jr.; and her furry companions, Maggie, Teddy, Lexi, Kara and Lilly. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, Oh. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
