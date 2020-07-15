Goldsmith, Vickie J.
1950 - 2020
Vickie J. Goldsmith, age 69, of Orient, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 13, 2020. She was born August 27, 1950 to the late Jack and Pauline (Krauss) Dupler. Vickie was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Chapter No. 502 OES Grove City. Known for her love of all things farm and family. With a God given talent for serving others she was a 4-H Advisor for 14 years, a Pre-School teacher for Grove City RecSchool for 29 years and loved to cook and craft with her friends and especially her grandchildren. Her gentle and caring touch was felt by all who were blessed to know her including the many animals born on the farm. She was preceded in death by her brother Steve Long. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Danny Goldsmith; her children, Heather (Jim) Holland and Heath (Christina) Goldsmith; her 14 grandchildren, Jessica, Cody (Lindsey), Justin, Colton, Mason, Shelby (Mitchel), Sarah, Saige, Patrick, Stacey, Grant, Tanner, Luke and Shailyn; sister-in-law, Carol Long; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear family and friends. Friends may visit Friday from 4-7PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. An eastern Star Service will be held at 7PM. Funeral service will be held at 10AM Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Mohler officiating. (Please note masks are required for all services.) Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Grove City United Methodist Church, 2710 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com