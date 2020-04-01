|
|
Smart, Vickie Lynn
1954 - 2020
Vickie Lynn Smart, 66, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, at home after a long battle with cancer. Born February 16, 1954 in Cincinnati to James M. and Delores (Ritter) Hon, Vickie was a 1972 graduate and a member of the Honor Society at Buckeye Valley High School. Her interests focused on Journalism during her High School years which she continued to pursue at Ohio State University. Leaving college, Vickie began a career in retail sales in clothing and jewelry. She eventually started working at Berman's Leather Goods eventually managing the Westland mall store, followed by the larger Northland and Eastland stores. However, the hours of retail became too onerous resulting in a move to a few banking positions. Vickie then got work in the new computer/internet sector with a position in Human Services at CompuServe. Her hard work led her to many promotions at CompuServe and later management positions at World Comm and Metatec. In 1982, Vickie married William L. Smart, a marriage lasting 38 years. They had one daughter, Karlyn Mackenzie, both who survive her. Also surviving are a brother, James Hon; two sisters-in-law, Diane Lynn (Smart) Schmidt (Edward) and Tamara Sue (Smart) Duffy; as well as several nieces and nephews. Outside of work, Vickie was a devoted mother, avid reader and enjoyed word games and making jewelry for her and her friends. Vickie and William are active members of St Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, Ohio. Vickie was a volunteer at the church office until she developed serious health issues. In 2005, Vickie was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. She and her medical team managed to keep her cancer at bay for 14 plus years. Unfortunately, her cancer metastasized into her bone and finally the liver and lung. Vickie and her husband supported several cancer and medical charities as well as Special Olympics. Due to health restrictions currently in force, her service will be restricted to immediate family only. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020