|
|
Jarrell, Vicky
1953 - 2019
Vicky Faye Jarrell, 66, of Columbus OH, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1953 to Earl and Dorothy Crabtree. She is preceded in death by her father Earl Crabtree; and brother, Michael D. Crabtree. Surviving family includes, husband of 47 years, Pastor Gilbert R. Jarrell; mother, Dorothy Crabtree; brothers, Pastor Steve (Reata) Crabtree; sisters, Susan Black, Kathy Conley, Cheryl Alloway; brothers-in-law, Ruben (Sue) Evans, Adam Evans; sisters-in-law, Gladys Bartrum, Shirley Luck, Rose Mitchell; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Vicky loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was a servant inside and outside of the church. She had a passion for music and wrote many songs. She never met a stranger and was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Visitation will be held from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Calvary Road Community Church - 5108 Norton Road, Grove City, with a service immediately following. Burial will follow in procession to Grove City New Cemetery- Grove City OH. www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020