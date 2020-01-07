|
|
Jarrell, Vicky
1953 - 2019
Vicky Faye Jarrell, 66, of Columbus, OH, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1953 to Earl and Dorothy Crabtree. She is preceded in death by her father Earl Crabtree, brother Michael D. Crabtree, sister Susan Black. Surviving family includes, husband of 47 years, Pastor Gilbert R. Jarrell; mother, Dorothy Crabtree; brothers, Pastor Steve (Reata) Crabtree; sisters, Kathy Conley, Cheryl Alloway; brothers-in-law, Ruben (Sue) Evans, Adam Evans, Ronald Lee Jarrell; sisters-in-law, Gladys Bartrum, Shirley Luck, Rose Mitchell, Judy (Paul) Linn; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Vicky loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was a servant inside and outside of the church. She had a passion for music and wrote many songs. She never met a stranger and was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Road Community Church, 5108 Norton Road, Grove City, with a service immediately following. Burial will follow in procession to Grove City New Cemetery, Grove City, OH. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020