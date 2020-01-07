Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Road Community Church
5108 Norton Road
Grove City, OH
View Map
Service
Following Services
Calvary Road Community Church
5108 Norton Road
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky Jarrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicky Jarrell Obituary
Jarrell, Vicky
1953 - 2019
Vicky Faye Jarrell, 66, of Columbus, OH, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1953 to Earl and Dorothy Crabtree. She is preceded in death by her father Earl Crabtree, brother Michael D. Crabtree, sister Susan Black. Surviving family includes, husband of 47 years, Pastor Gilbert R. Jarrell; mother, Dorothy Crabtree; brothers, Pastor Steve (Reata) Crabtree; sisters, Kathy Conley, Cheryl Alloway; brothers-in-law, Ruben (Sue) Evans, Adam Evans, Ronald Lee Jarrell; sisters-in-law, Gladys Bartrum, Shirley Luck, Rose Mitchell, Judy (Paul) Linn; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Vicky loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was a servant inside and outside of the church. She had a passion for music and wrote many songs. She never met a stranger and was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Road Community Church, 5108 Norton Road, Grove City, with a service immediately following. Burial will follow in procession to Grove City New Cemetery, Grove City, OH. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -