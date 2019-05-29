Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Victor Baughman

Victor Baughman Obituary
Baughman, Victor
Victor John Baughman, age 67, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. He was a graduate of Mifflin High School. He was a loving husband, dad and papa. He loved his friends and they knew when he said something that was it and his favorite phrase was it is what it is Tina. John loved being at the beach and relaxing by the ocean with his wife. He loved his grandkids, puppy dog, listening to country music and going to Coaches with his friends. Preceded in death by daughter Lori West. Survived by loving wife, Tina; son, Chad (Misse) Baughman; daughter, Wendi (Mark) Mitchell; grandchildren, Hunter, Seth, Emma, Cameron, Hallie, Corey, Halana and Hayden. Family will receive friends Monday 6-7 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Steve Almquist officiating. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019
