Berry, Victor

1960 - 2020

Victor Anthony Berry, age 60, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. Preceded in death by father Bernard, sister Mary Coy, maternal grandmother Mary (Anderson) Smith. Survived by, sons, Matthew Berry and Tony Berry; grandchildren, Matthew Nutt and Desiree Berry; mother, Margo (Smith) Mosley; brother, Skip (Cheryl) Berry; mothers of his children, Jackie Mettler and Denise Mershon; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 4-7PM.



