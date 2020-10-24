1/
Victor Berry
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berry, Victor
1960 - 2020
Victor Anthony Berry, age 60, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. Preceded in death by father Bernard, sister Mary Coy, maternal grandmother Mary (Anderson) Smith. Survived by, sons, Matthew Berry and Tony Berry; grandchildren, Matthew Nutt and Desiree Berry; mother, Margo (Smith) Mosley; brother, Skip (Cheryl) Berry; mothers of his children, Jackie Mettler and Denise Mershon; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 4-7PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved