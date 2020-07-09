Congos, Victor "Archie"
1956 - 2020
Archie Congos, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor Congos, Sally and Jack Hough. Archie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debby Congos; sons, Victor Andrew (Marissa) Congos and Matthew Palmer Congos; siblings, Leigh Anne (John) Leonard, Lynn Congos, Laura (Wayne) Eckert, Jeff (Tammy) Hough, Debbie (Angelo) Cicconetti, Pam Waldren, Nancy (Phil) Tierney, Sandy (John) Peecook, Tom (Beth) Waldren; and assorted nieces and nephews. Archie was the best husband and dad, who told the worst dad jokes. He loved golf, gadgets and bad old science fiction movies. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Archie's family will receive friends 2:30-5pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where the funeral service will be held at 1:30pm. Mike Thomas to officiate. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Visit www.schoedinger.com
