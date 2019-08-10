|
|
Crumbley, Victor
1960 - 2019
Victor B. Crumbley, age 59. Sunrise June 14, 1960 and Sunset August 7, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral 12:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Greater 12th Baptist Church, 1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CRUMBLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019