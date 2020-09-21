Victor DeRose

DeRose, Victor
Victor F. DeRose, age 90, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Worthington Christian Village. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Ena DeRose. Graduate of Bexley HS and Franklin University. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Victor was a barber for 52 years at the DeRose Barbershop in the Short North. He was a charter member of the Shady Lane Presbyterian Church, and most recently was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala. He was a 60-year member of Capitol City Masonic Lodge #656, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine Temple, and the Grove City Chapter #522 of the OES. Victor loved to fish, work in his flower and vegetable gardens and travel. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Connie; nieces and nephews, Christy Hildreth (Clifford Shorkey), Raymond Hildreth, Dean Ringer, Cynthia (Alan) Bussey, Sandra (Dan) Stahl, Debra (Steve) Hankison, Brenda (Greg) Plassman; and grandniece, Kyla Ratliff and family. Friends may call at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-4pm. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private graveside service with Pastor Floyd Boshier officiating will be held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will hold a celebration of life in Victor's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Victor's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, Grove City Chapter #522 of the OES, or Worthington Christian Village. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
