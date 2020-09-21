1/
Victor DeRose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeRose, Victor
Victor F. DeRose, age 90, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Worthington Christian Village. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Ena DeRose. Graduate of Bexley HS and Franklin University. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Victor was a barber for 52 years at the DeRose Barbershop in the Short North. He was a charter member of the Shady Lane Presbyterian Church, and most recently was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala. He was a 60-year member of Capitol City Masonic Lodge #656, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine Temple, and the Grove City Chapter #522 of the OES. Victor loved to fish, work in his flower and vegetable gardens and travel. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Connie; nieces and nephews, Christy Hildreth (Clifford Shorkey), Raymond Hildreth, Dean Ringer, Cynthia (Alan) Bussey, Sandra (Dan) Stahl, Debra (Steve) Hankison, Brenda (Greg) Plassman; and grandniece, Kyla Ratliff and family. Friends may call at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-4pm. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private graveside service with Pastor Floyd Boshier officiating will be held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will hold a celebration of life in Victor's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Victor's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, Grove City Chapter #522 of the OES, or Worthington Christian Village. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved