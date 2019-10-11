Home

Victoria Alexander Obituary
Alexander, Victoria
1996 - 2019
Victoria Marie Alexander, 23, passed away on September 29, 2019. Victoria was born in Columbus, Oh on February 13,1996 to Maritza Garcia and Rodney Alexander. She is survived by her mother, Maritza Garcia; brother, Charles Edward Mullens; grandmother, Carmen J. Bonilla; aunts, Dhalma Garcia and Anna (Dwayne) Smith; uncle, Luis (Amy) Garcia; cousins, Nicole (Curtis) Colon, Kristina M. Smith, Dwayne E. Smith, DeMarco Colon, Jordan Herring and Carmen McGowan; stepfather, Michael E. Robinette. Victoria was a beautiful, smart and passionate young woman. She had Cerebral Palsy but she didn't let that stop her from graduating high school and making beautiful artwork. She will be deeply missed. Victoria's family will receive friends from 4-5pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., where her memorial service will be held at 5pm with Pastor Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019
