Black, Victoria
Victoria Black, age 61. Sunrise December 25, 1958 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 11:00am and 12:00pm Memorial Service Thursday, February 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Hallandale Cemetery in Hallandale Beach, FL. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BLACK Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020