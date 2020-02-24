Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Black


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Black Obituary
Black, Victoria
Victoria Black, age 61. Sunrise December 25, 1958 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 11:00am and 12:00pm Memorial Service Thursday, February 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Hallandale Cemetery in Hallandale Beach, FL. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BLACK Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -