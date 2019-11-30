|
Blinn, Viki A.
1937 - 2019
Viki A. Blinn, renowned Columbus painter and collagist died in her sleep Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in the presence of beloved family. She was nearly 82 years old. She was the mother of Jaimie Schwartz, of Columbus, grandmother of Alissandra Blinn Schwartz and Eliza Price Schwartz of Portland, Maine and mother-in-law of Karen Cameron of Columbus, and sister to Curt Sparks, of Eugene, Oregon. Viki was born on December 13, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Philip Henry and Betty Jane (Wylie) Blinn. Also preceding her in death was her brother Steven Wylie Sparks. Donations in her honor and memory may be made to one of her favorite places, via Friends of the Cultural Arts Center (CAC), 139 West Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. A party and gathering to remember and honor Viki and her art, wit and charm will be held January 12, 2020 at the Jury Room, Dempsey's Food & Spirits from 3-6:00 PM, 346 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019