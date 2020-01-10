The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Viki A. Blinn


1937 - 2019
Viki A. Blinn Obituary
Blinn, Viki A.
1937 - 2019
Please join friends and family for a party and remembrance for Viki A. Blinn, renowned Columbus painter and collagist, who died Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in the presence of beloved family. PLEASE note new details for the Viki remembrance below. She was nearly 82 years old. She was the mother of Jaimie Schwartz, of Columbus; grandmother of Alissandra Blinn Schwartz and Eliza Price Schwartz of Portland, Maine; and mother-in-law of Karen Cameron of Columbus; and sister to Curt Sparks of Eugene, Oregon. Viki was born on December 13, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Philip Henry and Betty Jane (Wylie) Blinn. Also preceding her in death was her brother Steven Wylie Sparks. Donations in her honor and memory may be made to one of her favorite places, via Friends of the Cultural Arts Center (CAC), 139 West Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. A party and gathering to celebrate and remember Viki and her art, wit and charm will be held January 12, 2020 (PLEASE NOTE NEW LOCATION) THE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER, 139 WEST MAIN STREET, COLUMBUS, OHIO from 3-6PM, remembrances at 4PM. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
