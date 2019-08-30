|
Decker, Vilma
Vilma V. Decker, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1935. Retired from the Ohio National Bank. Loved cooking, baking, her dogs and feeding the wildlife. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rose Gyure (Orban), husband Thomas Decker. She is survived by her two children, Thomas Decker and Rita Willard; grandchildren, Trevor and Rachel Willard; nieces and nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio, where burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local area Humane Society. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019