Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Bucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Bucci


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Bucci Obituary
Bucci, Vincent
1955 - 2019
Vincent Anthony Bucci, age 64, Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. He was a diehard Michigan fan, avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing pool. Survived by wife, Cindy; daughter, Jenny (Chris) Black; sons, Joseph Dennis and Jason Dennis; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchildren; sisters, Claire Holloway, Marie Amburgey, Carmella Spicer; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Enrico Bucci and Christina Muller. Private services. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -