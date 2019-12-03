|
Bucci, Vincent
1955 - 2019
Vincent Anthony Bucci, age 64, Monday, December 2, 2019 at his residence. He was a diehard Michigan fan, avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing pool. Survived by wife, Cindy; daughter, Jenny (Chris) Black; sons, Joseph Dennis and Jason Dennis; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchildren; sisters, Claire Holloway, Marie Amburgey, Carmella Spicer; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Enrico Bucci and Christina Muller. Private services. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019