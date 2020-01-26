|
|
Tumeo, Vincent Charles
1923 - 2020
Vincent Tumeo, of Columbus, Ohio, (retired to Boca Raton, FL) passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, peacefully in hospice care with his family at his side. Vincent is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-years, Mary; and his parents, Guiseppe and Gaetana "Ida" Tumeo; and his siblings, Rosa, Anna Massara, Nancy Richards, Charles and Anthony. He is survived by daughter, Venice; and son, Vincent; brothers, Francis and Luigi; grandchildren, Christine and Jordan, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Vincent graduated from Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary and studied at Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Marines stationed in Camp Lejeune as a rifle and Judo instructor and served his country in WW II at Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. During his thirty-five years of public service, he was the Assistant City Clerk in Columbus 28-years preceded by his service with the State of Ohio Department of Transportation. He was a member of St. James the Less Parish where he served as Usher and Parish Treasurer until 1978; also a member of the Guild Athletic Club of Columbus. Vincent was an avid golfer, landscaper and handyman. Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Wednesday January 29, 2020, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 893 Hamlet St. (Italian Village). Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish, may contribute in his memory to the Veteran's Charity of your choosing.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020