Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Chapel
5456 E. Livingston Ave
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
455 N. 20th St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
455 N. 20th St.
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Detroit, MI
Vincent FrugÉ


1953 - 2019
Vincent FrugÉ Obituary
Frugé, Vincent
1953 - 2019
Vincent C. Frugé, age 66. Calling Hours 5-8 p.m. (family to receive friends at 6 p.m.) Thursday, November 21, 2019 at The Chapel, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.); Additional Visitation 12 p.m. followed by 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 455 N. 20th St. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
