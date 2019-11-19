|
Frugé, Vincent
1953 - 2019
Vincent C. Frugé, age 66. Calling Hours 5-8 p.m. (family to receive friends at 6 p.m.) Thursday, November 21, 2019 at The Chapel, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.); Additional Visitation 12 p.m. followed by 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 455 N. 20th St. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019