|
|
Hammond, Vincent
1952 - 2020
Vincent "Vic" Hammond, 67, of Rincon, Georgia, passed suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Vic was born May 12, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio to Joseph Hammond and Alice (McGreevy) Hammond. He graduated from DeVry University and worked as an engineer in the aviation industry throughout his lifetime at the Harris Corporation, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, and Gulfstream Aerospace. Mr. Hammond was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1975 and served overseas in Japan. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the shooting range and spending time with his beloved pets. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki A. (Dubble) Hammond; and daughter, Amanda N. Hammond of Jacksonville, Florida. Other surviving family members include siblings, Robert (Veronica), Sue (Gene), John, Teresa, Phillip (Janet), Timothy, Jerome (Judy), and Stephen; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James, Lowell, and Michael. Visitation will be from 4-6pm on March 1 at Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd, Columbus, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 11am on March 2 at Beechwold Christian Church with interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020