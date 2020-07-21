Jungkunz, Vincent
1941 - 2020
Vincent G. Jungkunz, 78, of Pickerington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Vince, Vinny, Vincent are names he went by, but the name he cherished most was "Poppy". Poppy was a true example of selflessness; he gave the best of himself to enrich others' lives. Simply put, he made people happy. Vince was a successful man, but his proudest accomplishment in life was his family. He found joy spending days with his family in the sunshine, at a Reds game, fishing, grilling steaks and sitting around the kitchen table talking. He created a beautiful legacy built on traditions that will be passed on for many generations. Vince was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Geraldine (Listerman) Jungkunz of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his beautiful bride Nancy of 58 years and their kingdom of 37; children, Laura (Keith) Francis, Amy (Doug) Dandurand, Nancy (Todd) Tallman, Vincent (Mariel) Jungkunz, and Julie (Alex) Hostetler; grandchildren, Josh (Jess) Dandurand, Michael Andrews, Abby (Josh) Fink, Aly Hostetler, Ryan Wagenbrenner, Zachary Tallman, Alex (Austin) Earle, Nicholas Wagenbrenner, Samantha (Zach) Maciolek, Joey Francis, Molly Wagenbrenner, Hannah Hostetler, Gracie Francis, Luke Wagenbrenner, Patrick Francis, Juliann Tallman, Kate Hostetler, Liliana Jungkunz; great-grandchildren, Clara, Emma, and Jack Dandurand, Henry Fink, and Isla Earle. Vince has 11 surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews. He lives on in each one of them and is greatly missed. Vince's career started in sales and he and Nancy worked together as Real Estate Agents from which they retired. His love for people overflowed into the community; he served on Pataskala Village Council, mayor of Pataskala and Sertoma for many years. Vince walked with the Lord and found his home as a parishioner of St. Pius X for over 55 years. Friends may visit Sunday, July 26 from 2-5 pm at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27 at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in his memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com