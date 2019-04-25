|
|
Ponko, Vincent
Vincent Michael Ponko, 54, a resident of Newark, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Born in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of Theresa B. Ponko, a long-time resident of Spring Brook Twp, now residing in Leesburg, VA and the late Vincent Harry Ponko. Vince was a 1982 graduate of the Scranton Preparatory School, attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, graduating in 1986 with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Philosophy and English and earned a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from The Ohio State University. Throughout his career, he was employed in the Computer Software field working as a computer programmer, software architect and quality assurance engineer. As a Roman Catholic, Vince was a member of The Church of St. Edward the Confessor in Granville, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, science fiction novels and movies, and cooking. In addition to his mother Theresa, Vince is survived by his sister, Mary E. Aldrian and her husband, Joseph M. of Leesburg, VA; and his brother, Anthony F. Ponko of Woodstock, GA; his two nephews, Anthony J. and Kevin C. Aldrian; and his niece and goddaughter, Emma R. Aldrian of Leesburg, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 am in The Church of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Church Street in Moscow to be celebrated by Father Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Family and friends are kindly requested to proceed directly to the church on Saturday morning for the Mass. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26 from 5-7 pm at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Vince, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019