Yezzi, Vincent R.

1924 - 2020

Vincent R. Yezzi, age 96, passed away on July 19, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital. An Army veteran of WWII, he served in the European Theater. He retired from F&R Lazarus after 15 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Rosaria Beccaceci and Joseph Yezzi, sisters Anita Tantarelli, Julia Casbarro Rosati and Mary Yezzi, brothers Ralph Yezzi, Alfonso Tantarelli and Ernest Yezzi. Survived by sister-in-law, Ann Yezzi; many nieces and nephews, and Craig Price. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7pm, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (Rosary at 7pm). Private family burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Instead of flowers, please contribute to Vince's family charities, St. Jude Hospital for Children or Franklin County Humane Society. The family wishes to thank the staff of Knox Community Hospital for their compassion and excellent care of Vince during his time of need. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store