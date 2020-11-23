Disante, Vincenzo O.

1933 - 2020

Vincenzo O. DiSante, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Vincenzo was born to Giovanni DiSante and Giovina Macerelli on July 26, 1933 in Pietransieri, Italy. Vincenzo immigrated to the United States in 1955 and brought with him his trade. Vincenzo is preceded in death by his son Bruno, his parents, three brothers, two sisters and several cousins. Vincenzo is survived by Rita, his wife of 63 years; his brother, Laurentino; his son, Antonio (Jacalyn); grandson, Daniel (Caroline); granddaughter, Alyssa; grandson, Syr Jon; and great-granddaughter, Evelina; sisters-in-law, Elva Falasca and Mirella Duffey (Castle Knox); brother-in-law, Mario (Clara) Mosca; and many beloved nieces and nephews in the US, Italy and Australia. His funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, Columbus OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store