Vincenzo O. Disante
1933 - 2020
Disante, Vincenzo O.
1933 - 2020
Vincenzo O. DiSante, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Vincenzo was born to Giovanni DiSante and Giovina Macerelli on July 26, 1933 in Pietransieri, Italy. Vincenzo immigrated to the United States in 1955 and brought with him his trade. Vincenzo is preceded in death by his son Bruno, his parents, three brothers, two sisters and several cousins. Vincenzo is survived by Rita, his wife of 63 years; his brother, Laurentino; his son, Antonio (Jacalyn); grandson, Daniel (Caroline); granddaughter, Alyssa; grandson, Syr Jon; and great-granddaughter, Evelina; sisters-in-law, Elva Falasca and Mirella Duffey (Castle Knox); brother-in-law, Mario (Clara) Mosca; and many beloved nieces and nephews in the US, Italy and Australia. His funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, Columbus OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
