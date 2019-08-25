Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Viola Newlon


1929 - 2019
Viola Newlon Obituary
Newlon, Viola
1929 - 2019
Viola N. Newlon, nee DeFranco, age 90. Born in Columbus May 9, 1929, passed away in the care of her loving daughter on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to husband Richard D. Newlon; loving mother of F. Michael Newlon (Pam), Shaun T. Newlon (Christine), and Marianna E. Stillgess (Del). Dear grandmother of Kelli Rangel (Andy), Daniel Newlon (Tara), Sarah Matchen (Jeremiah), Joseph, John, Jessica, and Rebecca Newlon; great grandmother of Michael Oliver and Sebastian. Viola graduated from Columbus Central High School, and worked as a Legal Secretary, an Account Representative, and served as a PTA District Vice President. She was also a Fragrance Model and Coordinator for 20 years. Most of all, she was a hard-working Homemaker and devoted mother who supported her family above all else. Viola was very thankful for the many years of care given by her daughter, Marianna, who was always at her side. The family also wishes to thank all of the friends and neighbors who have provided support over the years, especially Lee and Debbie Dhuyvetter, and Eileen Weideman, whose reliable assistance and kindness has been indispensable. Funeral services will be held on August 29, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00, with a service immediately following. Interment is at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Mission of Ohio or . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
