Violet Dixon

Dixon, Violet

1930 - 2020

Violet Ruth Dixon, age 90, of Columbus, passed away at Monterey Care Center on August 15, 2020. Born January 15, 1930, the only child of Everett and Dessie Horne. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul Dixon, daughter Sandra Joyce Tompkins. Violet worked for 25 years at Franklin Village and was a member of the Southwest Free Will Baptist Church. Survived by son, Danny (Verda) Dixon; grandchildren, Danielle (David) Blue and Tina (Bill) Smith; numerous great grandchildren, and great grate grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.



