Arick, Violet Marie
Violet Marie Arick, 91 passed peacefully June 17, 2018. Marie was a beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a long, healthy life. After retirement Marie & Joe enjoyed many years as snowbirds traveling to Florida, where family and friends visited often. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by parents, Marvey and Hazel Carsey, husband of 67 years, Joseph, brother Chuck Carsey. sister Mary Hayes
Survived by sons, Mike (Cheryl) and Gregg. Sisters Myrtle Carson and Ruth Brooks. 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family will have a private service and celebration of her life.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019