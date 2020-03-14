The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Violet Messick


1929 - 2020
Violet Messick Obituary
Violet Messick, 90, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Stone Oak independent living in Hilliard, Ohio. She was born in Circleville, Ohio on April 27, 1929. She graduated from Ashville High School and attended nursing school at Cincinnati General Hospital before marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard T. Messick. They were longtime residents of Upper Arlington, Ohio. Vi was dedicated to family and volunteering. She was a valued member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, Grant Service Board, Golden Wheel, Starling Ohio and DAR. She received the 1996 Northwest Woman of the Year award. She enjoyed summers with family on Manitoulin Island, Ontario. Violet was preceded in death by her parents George & Pauline McDowell, and her husband, of over 60 years, Richard T. Messick. She is survived by her children Michael (Gail) Messick, Patricia (Lindley) Burns, Molly (Mark) Miely, and George (Genevieve) Messick; her grandchildren Mary (John) Pitts, Dana (Brian) Ledyard, Ellen (Kevin) Essex, Troy Messick, Layne Burns, Katherine (Cody) Phillippi, Hope Burns, Sara (Brett) Patton, Jayne Miely (Jonathan Corbett), Matthew Miely, Clare Messick, Emily Messick and Gretchen (Jamie) Stock; and great grandchildren, Lavinia and Hatcher Pitts, Ben and Mason Ledyard, Sean and Elizabeth Essex and Morgan and Hayden Patton. Private service will be held for the family. For more information visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
