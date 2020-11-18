Nolze, Violet

1930 - 2020

Violet Marie Nolze age 90, passed away November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was a lifelong Grove City resident. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Georgia Wray, husband Frank R. Nolze, brother Stanley Wray, sister Zelda Conrad, and son Michael Nolze. She is survived by her daughter, Jody (David) Burris; granddaughters, Trisha Burris and Lindsey (Pat) Stage; and great-grandchildren, Braylin and Linlee Stage. She was a loyal wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Services will be private and entombment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery.



