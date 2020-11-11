1/
Virgil Brofford
1932 - 2020
Virgil H. Brofford, age 87, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on November 10, 2020, at home with his family. Virgil was born December 23, 1932, to the late Clayton and Hazel (Byas) Brofford in Columbus, Ohio. He owned his own business, V. Brofford Sodding and Sons, from 1967 to 2016. He was a hardworking, loving person that always did the absolute best that he could. Virgil is survived by his children, Valerie (Richard) Root of Grove City, Ohio, Sheila Plunk of Etna, Ohio, Keith Brofford of Hebron, Ohio, Jeffrey Brofford of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; brothers, Richard (Patricia) Brofford of Galloway, Ohio, Raymond (Nora) Brofford of Zanesville, Ohio, James (Chris) Brofford of Stockport, Ohio; sisters, Delores Stuller of Gahanna, Ohio, Rachel Sykes of Columbus, Ohio; half-brothers, Steve and Tommy Brofford; half-sister, Annallee Mash; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Gwendolyn Brofford, son Virgil Brofford Jr., daughter-in-law Margaret Brofford. Out of respect for COVID guidelines, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virgil's memory to the American Heart Association. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
