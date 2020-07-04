Love, Virgil H.
1917 - 2020
Virgil H. Love, age 102, passed away at home on July 1, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1917. Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Elizabeth) Love, Carol (Carl) Saul, Wesley (Sherri) Love, Randy Love; 9 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Edith. Virgil was a proud veteran of the US Army and served in WWII. He retired from Timken Roller Bearing after 28 years. Virgil was a devoted member of Alkire Road Church of Christ. He was a lifetime member of Columbus Muzzle-loading Club. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: a veteran's charity of your choice
. To leave condolences for Virgil's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
