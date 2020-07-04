1/
Virgil H. Love
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Love, Virgil H.
1917 - 2020
Virgil H. Love, age 102, passed away at home on July 1, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1917. Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Elizabeth) Love, Carol (Carl) Saul, Wesley (Sherri) Love, Randy Love; 9 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Edith. Virgil was a proud veteran of the US Army and served in WWII. He retired from Timken Roller Bearing after 28 years. Virgil was a devoted member of Alkire Road Church of Christ. He was a lifetime member of Columbus Muzzle-loading Club. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: a veteran's charity of your choice. To leave condolences for Virgil's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved