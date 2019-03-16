|
|
Bixler, Virginia A.
1924 - 2019
Virginia A. Bixler, age 94, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1924 in Columbus, OH. Surviving family includes daughters, Pauline (Ronald) Trein and Virginia Dembinski; son, Lloyd (Faye) Bixler Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Mattie Grimm; husband, Lloyd Sr.; sisters, Elizabeth and Annamae; brothers, Jim, Paul and Homer; grandson, Randy Bixler; son-in-law, Ronnie Dembinski. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10AM - 12:30PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway, where funeral service will be held at 12:30PM. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019