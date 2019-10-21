|
|
Allen, Virginia
1931 - 2019
Virginia Caroline Norton Allen. Born 3-19-1931, Coldwater, Branch, Michigan. Survived by children, Brad (Julie) Allen, Debbie (Kelsey Joe) Thomas, Terry (Jeannie) Allen; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Real Estate Agent and Broker over 43 years. She worked for HER Realtors. Was a member of the 1,5,10 Million Dollar Club for the Columbus Bd. of Realtors, Prestigious Designations, CRS-GRI; Past President Women's Council of Realtors and Past President West Area Realty Assn. Avid Bridge player, Bowler, Golfer and Seamstress. Preceded in death by mother Etta Leone Paul, step-father Paul O. McPherson and forever friends Jim and Nancy Allen. If tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand. It was time for me to take my place in Heaven far above, leaving everyone behind; all the ones I loved. So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart. Every time you think of me just look within your heart.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019