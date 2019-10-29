|
Grant, Virginia Ann
1940 - 2019
Virginia Ann Grant, age 79. Sunrise July 24, 1940 and Sunset October 24, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1185 Noe Bixby Rd. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the GRANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019