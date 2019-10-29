Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Grant


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann Grant Obituary
Grant, Virginia Ann
1940 - 2019
Virginia Ann Grant, age 79. Sunrise July 24, 1940 and Sunset October 24, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1185 Noe Bixby Rd. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the GRANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now