Reynolds, Virginia Ann
1941 - 2020
Virginia Ann Reynolds, age 79, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was a graduate of Bethany College. Formerly employed by O S U Library. She is survived by cousins, Barbara Wrkich and Donald Heslep; special friends, Timothy Dowlin and Fae Glover; caregiver, Pamela Landis and other caregivers that helped. Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 pm until time of the funeral at 3 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. Fr. Richard Metzger will officiate. Interment will be Monday at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Ohio. Share at www.orwooodyard.com