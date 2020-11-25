1/
Virginia Ann Reynolds
1941 - 2020
Virginia Ann Reynolds, age 79, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was a graduate of Bethany College. Formerly employed by O S U Library. She is survived by cousins, Barbara Wrkich and Donald Heslep; special friends, Timothy Dowlin and Fae Glover; caregiver, Pamela Landis and other caregivers that helped. Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 pm until time of the funeral at 3 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. Fr. Richard Metzger will officiate. Interment will be Monday at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Ohio. Share at www.orwooodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
02:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
