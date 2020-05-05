Bickel, Virginia

Virginia Louise Bickel, née Chesshire -- strong, spirited, beautiful, and dear -- died on April 4, 2020, at the age of 94. Virginia was born in Red River County, Texas, on November 12, 1925. She was raised by her parents Lee and Nona Chesshire, and by her stepmother Annie, with brothers James and William; sisters Velma, Annie Joyce, and Geneva; cat Honey Sweet Darlin' and dog Ol' Ring. Virginia experienced early tragedy with the death of her mother when she was just 4, but she and her siblings lived through the Great Depression on a small farm with love and firm values. Showing a streak of independence, Virginia as a teenager traveled west to Shamrock, Texas, to visit her sister Velma and decided to finish high school there. During World War II the Chesshire sisters moved to El Paso, where Virginia worked as an office clerk at Biggs Field, an Army Air Corps base. Sgt. John William Bickel was serving at Biggs Field as a flight instructor after returning from England, from where he flew 35 missions as radio operator on B-17s. Virginia met John on a blind date, and after a short courtship, they were married in 1944 in DeLand, Illinois, John's birthplace. There they started a family after 1 year with the birth of daughter Illa Jean and then of son John William. Ten years later and after a move to Houston, TX son Perry Earl arrived as a welcome surprise. The family subsequently moved to Springfield, IL; Peoria, IL; and then Columbus, OH, where Virginia lost her beloved husband "Johnny" to illness when he was 58 years old. During their marriage, Virginia developed careers in insurance with Prudential and in direct marketing with Welcome Wagon, where she worked as a field manager. With that experience she fearlessly started her own newcomer greeting business, Bluebonnet Greeters, in Austin, Texas. Never one to get too comfortable in one spot, Virginia moved over 30 times in her life before settling at Belmont Village Senior Living in Dallas, TX for her final years, where she regaled staff and residents with the stories of her life. Virginia was a lifelong learner. In retirement, she took writing classes and joined an online writers' group. While living in Waxahachie, she wrote opinion columns for her local newspaper, the Waxahachie Daily Light. In her 80s she took up watercolors and produced seascapes, many featuring lighthouses she had seen. Although she was proud of her accomplishments in business, she was most proud of publishing two novels, All Aboard: Destination Unknown, which portrays the experiences of the Orphan Train Children, and Come September, a story of romance and intrigue. Virginia was a natural born storyteller. Most of these stories were about her own childhood in East Texas or about funny or clever things her children and grandchildren had done. Her family never tired of hearing how the young Virginia decided to copy her father by trying to smoke out rats from the chicken coop and ended up burning it down. To her surprise, she was not punished, in keeping with her suspicion that she was her dad's favorite. Throughout her rich life, family always came first for Virginia, with friends closely behind. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Illa Conklin (Michael) and her children, Chad Conklin (Dahla) and Darren Conklin (Denise); by her son, John Bickel II (Tamara) and his children, Hannah Ferguson (Searcy), Molly Rhodes (Thomas), Sarah Minton (Jake), Jack Bickel, and Oliver Bickel; and by son, Perry Bickel (Sarah Barlow) and his children, Jessica Bickel-Barlow and Samuel Bickel-Barlow; as well as by 12 great-grandchildren. Virginia's legacy was her family, which she left with a full measure of love, great stories, and dear memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store