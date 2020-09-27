1/
Virginia Bizjak
1930 - 2020
Virginia Bizjak passed away quietly at age 90 on September 27, 2020. Virginia is survived by her brother Richard Czapinski, daughter Pamela (David) Shields and son David (Joni) Bizjak. Family will receive friends from 1-2pm, Saturday, October 5th at Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna with a prayer service to follow at 2pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend. For more detailed obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
OCT
3
Prayer Service
02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
