Bizjak, Virginia
1930 - 2020
Virginia Bizjak passed away quietly at age 90 on September 27, 2020. Virginia is survived by her brother Richard Czapinski, daughter Pamela (David) Shields and son David (Joni) Bizjak. Family will receive friends from 1-2pm, Saturday, October 5th at Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna with a prayer service to follow at 2pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend. For more detailed obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.