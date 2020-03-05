|
|
Botley, Virginia
1935 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Botley, age 84, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Kobacker House. Retired from Ohio Farm Bureau. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Avid Buckeye fan. Preceded in death by husband W. Keith Botley, parents and siblings. Survived by son, Bill (Kathy) Botley; daughter, Tina (Steve) King; grandchildren, Michael (Megan) King, Shannon (Jamie) Hamby, Grant (Katie Holland) Botley; great grandchildren, Trevor, Colton and Blake King, Elizabeth Hamby; sisters, Joanie Anderson, Viv Murphy; loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service Tuesday 12:30PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 10:30AM until time of service. Interment Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kobacker House. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020