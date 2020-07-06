Virginia Branker

Branker, Virginia

Virginia Bell Angel Branker nee Phillips, age 88, passed away June 30, 2020. Virginia graduated in 1950 from East High School in Columbus, Ohio. She raised her family in Detroit, while employed and retired by the Budd Co. Virginia graduated from Wayne Community College with an Associate of Arts degree. In 1989 she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Theta Tau Chapter at Marygrove College. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Marygrove College in Detroit (1991). Virginia leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Leroy Branker; four children, Darryl Angel, Lynda Angel, Jennifer Angel-Gardner, Sylvester C. Angel III (Leslyn); grandchildren, Darceen Angel, Darryl Angel Jr., Jessica Angel, Ernest P. Gardner II, Crystal N. Angel, and Lauren Angel; along with a host of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. **Family Hour at 12PM; funeral to follow at 1PM at Marlan Gary East Chapel Columbus, Ohio on Wed., July 8.



